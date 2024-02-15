So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Head-To-Head Comparison

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A So-Young International 2.45% 1.37% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMC Entertainment and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

So-Young International has a consensus price target of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 175.25%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMC Entertainment and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A So-Young International $182.38 million 0.59 -$9.50 million $0.04 25.26

SMC Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than So-Young International.

Summary

So-Young International beats SMC Entertainment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SMC Entertainment, Inc., an early stage developmental company focuses on the development of fintech technology in the United States. It intends to provide fintech-disruption business products and services. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.