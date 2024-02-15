Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Delta Apparel Stock Down 22.8 %
NYSE:DLA opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
