Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

