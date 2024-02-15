Analyzing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. BNY Mellon Municipal Income pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 226.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $87.53 million 3.37 $15.68 million $0.68 18.69 BNY Mellon Municipal Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income.

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 15.23% 13.19% 5.58% BNY Mellon Municipal Income N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and BNY Mellon Municipal Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 BNY Mellon Municipal Income 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than BNY Mellon Municipal Income.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. was formed on October 24, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

