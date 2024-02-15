StockNews.com Downgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $346,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

