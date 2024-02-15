Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Head to Head Contrast

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Athira Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Century Therapeutics and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.67%. Athira Pharma has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 247.65%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -5,183.16% -49.28% -29.35% Athira Pharma N/A -61.33% -54.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $2.49 million 107.98 -$130.93 million ($2.19) -2.05 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$95.64 million ($3.17) -1.03

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD22 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-107, an iPSC-derived Nectin-4 CAR gamma delta T-cell therapy product candidate; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. The company's product pipeline includes ATH-1020, an orally available brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative diseases; and ATH-1105, an orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule positive modulator of HGF/MET which is a preclinical model for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In addition, it has a license agreement with Washington State University to offer for sale products covered by certain licensed patents, including dihexa, the chemical compound into which fosgonimeton metabolizes following administration; and collaboration and grant agreement with National Institutes of Health Grant to support ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for fosgonimeton. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.