Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $110.68 on Monday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

