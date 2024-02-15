Morgan Stanley Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $7.75

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.28.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Newell Brands has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. FMR LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 258.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,637,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

