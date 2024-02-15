Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Expands By 61.5%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the January 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFA opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

