Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Increases By 59.4%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BROG opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

