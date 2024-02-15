Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Increases By 59.4%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
BROG opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.
