Royal Bank of Canada Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $379.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Biogen stock opened at $220.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.82. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.56 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

