TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,250.00 at Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,094.07.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,147.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,041.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $940.57. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,155.24. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,879 shares of company stock valued at $131,335,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.