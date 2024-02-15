Unity Software (NYSE:U) Cut to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

Unity Software stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

