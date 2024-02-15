Piper Sandler Boosts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $147.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.40 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

