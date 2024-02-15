Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of ATOS opened at $1.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

