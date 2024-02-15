WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $255.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEX. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.08.

NYSE:WEX opened at $215.83 on Monday. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $216.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.23.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in WEX by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

