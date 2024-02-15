Desjardins Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$216.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$216.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$181.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.
Insider Activity at TFI International
In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.