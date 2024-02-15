Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

