Barclays Trims AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Target Price to $2,779.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,857.12.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,726.87 on Monday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,667.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,591.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

