Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DROOF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deliveroo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Deliveroo
Deliveroo Stock Performance
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.