Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DROOF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deliveroo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Deliveroo stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.85.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

