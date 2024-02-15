Head to Head Review: 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) versus Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avivagen and 5N Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $730,000.00 0.44 -$4.71 million ($0.04) -0.10 5N Plus $264.22 million 1.09 -$23.00 million $0.06 54.34

Avivagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 5N Plus. Avivagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5N Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen -645.05% N/A -716.72% 5N Plus 2.08% 7.14% 2.47%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Avivagen and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Avivagen has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avivagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avivagen and 5N Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 0 0 N/A 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

5N Plus has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.71%. Given 5N Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Avivagen.

Summary

5N Plus beats Avivagen on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

