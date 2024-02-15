Barclays Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
