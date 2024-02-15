Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.00. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,325. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after buying an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 116.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 628,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $6,718,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

