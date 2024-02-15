Barclays Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.23.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.04 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

