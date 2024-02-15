StockNews.com Lowers Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of KURA opened at $19.73 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,826.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

