Roth Capital Comments on Centrus Energy Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Centrus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $695.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

