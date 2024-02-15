Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Golar LNG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 965,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

