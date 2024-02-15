Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.
Golar LNG Price Performance
GLNG stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Golar LNG
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Golar LNG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 965,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
See Also
