Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 3.8 %

SNOW opened at $236.11 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.10 and its 200-day moving average is $173.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,672 shares of company stock worth $127,011,430 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $226,302,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,747,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.