StockNews.com Downgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
LCNB Price Performance
LCNB stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Insider Activity at LCNB
In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at $229,324.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $119,371. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
