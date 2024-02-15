Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
