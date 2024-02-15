StockNews.com Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Buy

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. CGI has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $273,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $212,464,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2,854.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,884,000 after buying an additional 1,567,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CGI by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,239,000 after buying an additional 805,973 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

