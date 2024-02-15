Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.93. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

