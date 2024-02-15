Morgan Stanley Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $92.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.81 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,069.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $17,563,294.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,069.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $17,563,294.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,636 shares of company stock worth $71,072,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.