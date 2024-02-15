Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $50.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235,789 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 343.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,601,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

