Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COGT. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.70 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $749.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.