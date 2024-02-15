Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $360.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $334.55 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $110.46 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5,574.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

