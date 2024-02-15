Comparing Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guardion Health Sciences and Amarin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amarin 2 1 1 0 1.75

Amarin has a consensus target price of $1.08, indicating a potential downside of 8.19%. Given Amarin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amarin is more favorable than Guardion Health Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $11.05 million 0.98 -$14.92 million N/A N/A Amarin $322.44 million 1.48 -$105.80 million ($0.13) -9.08

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Amarin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Guardion Health Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amarin.

Volatility and Risk

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -105.66% -162.33% -81.46% Amarin -16.27% -9.12% -6.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amarin beats Guardion Health Sciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardion Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. It develops ImmuneSF, a nutraceutical formulation, as well as a portfolio of nutraceutical products under the NutriGuard brand. Further, it distributes medical foods products through e-commerce in an online store, guardionhealth.com. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, California.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

