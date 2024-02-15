Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) vs. CAE (NYSE:CAE) Head-To-Head Review

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electriq Power and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power $1.66 million 1.86 $10.44 million N/A N/A CAE $3.11 billion 1.94 $168.47 million $0.69 27.41

Analyst Recommendations

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Electriq Power.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electriq Power and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 1 1 3 0 2.40

CAE has a consensus price target of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 103.22%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Risk & Volatility

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.52% CAE 6.79% 7.90% 3.48%

Summary

CAE beats Electriq Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

