Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.92 billion, a PE ratio of 343.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.