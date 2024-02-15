Interfor (TSE:IFP) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$27.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.80.

Get Interfor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Price Performance

About Interfor

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$19.41 on Monday. Interfor has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$26.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$998.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.