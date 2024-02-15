Barclays Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.81.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Price Performance

About Rogers Communications

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$61.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.67.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.