Barclays Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
RCI.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.81.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
