First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Capital Realty from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.26.

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$16.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.39. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$12.37 and a 1 year high of C$18.15.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

