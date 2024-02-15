First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Capital Realty from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.26.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Capital Realty
First Capital Realty Stock Up 1.0 %
First Capital Realty Company Profile
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.