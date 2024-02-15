Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

TSU stock opened at C$41.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.07. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$41.55.

In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.