Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Price Performance

Vitalhub Company Profile

TSE VHI opened at C$5.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.51. The company has a market cap of C$241.99 million, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.70.

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.