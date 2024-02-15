Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
