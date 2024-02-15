Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rises By 59.8%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the January 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABSI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Absci Price Performance

ABSI stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $436.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Absci has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Absci will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absci by 150.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 1,889,129 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Absci by 124.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 725,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 480,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Featured Articles

