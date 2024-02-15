Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of SRC opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after buying an additional 2,956,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

