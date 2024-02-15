Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Shares of SIM stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

