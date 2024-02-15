ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRQR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

