StockNews.com Lowers Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.41. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.