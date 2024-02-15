Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
POLA opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
